Melinta Therapeutics names Peter Milligan as Chief Financial Officer

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) appoints Peter Milligan as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He will succeed current CFO Paul Estrem, who is retiring from Melinta on October 1.

Mr. Milligan most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of G&W Laboratories, a privately held generic pharmaceutical company.

In connection with Mr. Milligan’s appointment, Melinta’s Compensation Committee approved an inducement award consisting of the grant of a stock option to purchase up to 370,000 shares of Melinta’s common stock at an exercise price equal to the closing price on the NASDAQ on September 21.