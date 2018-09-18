KushCo Holdings reports preliminary FY2018 revenue

KushCo Holdings (OTCQB:KSHB) is expects revenue of $51M for FY2018, representing an increase of approximately 171% Y/Y.

The company expects Q4 revenues in excess of $19M.

“Crossing the $51 million revenue mark is another significant indicator that the U.S. cannabis space is now a legitimate industry, producing major revenues, employment, and tax income. As more and more states move towards legalization of medical and adult use cannabis programs, we expect the industry will continue to see rapid growth and a race amongst businesses to achieve the scale needed to serve this major industry,” said Nick Kovacevich, CEO and Chairman of KushCo Holdings.