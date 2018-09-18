Voya Financial reports early tender results of $186M of notes tendered

Voya Financial reports early tender results and extends the early participation of dates of cash tender offer for debt securities to 11:59 PM ET on Oct. 1, 2018 from 5:00 PM ET on Sept. 17, 2018.

Under two cash tender offers that started Sept. 4, Voya says $4.3M of 7.250% debentures due 2023 of Voya Holdings, $38.0M of 7.625% debentures due 2026 of Voya Holdings, $4.06M of 6.970% debentures due 2036 of Voya Holdings, and $139.8M of 2022 notes were tendered as of 5:00 PM ET on Sept. 17, 2018.

The financing condition described in the offer to purchase was satisfied on Sept. 12, 2018 upon Voya’s completion of a preferred stock offering of 325,000 shares of its 6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A.

Previously: Voya Financial announces pricing of preferred stock (Sept. 6)