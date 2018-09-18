UBS analyzes Audi e-Tron impact

UBS says the introduction of the all-electric Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) e-Tron SUV "underscores" the difficulty in catching up to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in key segments.

Analyst Patrick Hummel and team point to the lower range of the E-Tron in comparison the Model X and slightly slower acceleration pace. This coming from the firm that has a Sell rating on Tesla due to concerns over the Model 3 sales track.

UBS forecasts that Audi will sell 70K e-Trons a year, a level that may fall short of profitable for the German automaker. E-Tron deliveries are expected to begin in Q2 of 2019.

Looking further down the road, Audi plans a broad lineup of 20 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2025. The company is partnering with Electrify America on building out a charging network across popular retail sites.

Source: Bloomberg

