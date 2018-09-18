Tim Cook discusses Apple's narrow tariff miss

During a “Good Morning America” interview this morning, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook explained why Apple products weren’t included in the new U.S. tariffs on $200B of Chinese goods.

Cook says “it’s not really great for the United States” to tariff Apple products.

Cook: “The iPhone is assembled in China, but the parts come from everywhere, including the United States. You know the glass comes from Kentucky; there are chips that come from the U.S., and of course, the research and development is all done in the United States.”

Apple recently warned that its Watch and AirPod products were among those that could get caught up in the newest round of trade tensions. But the company scored a narrow miss when the tariffs were announced yesterday.

