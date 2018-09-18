Diana Shipping announces pricing of $100M senior unsecured bond offering

Diana Shipping (DSX) has priced $100M private placement of senior unsecured bonds maturing in September 2023 and callable beginning three years after issuance at U.S. dollar fixed-rate coupon of 9.50%.

Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears in March and September of each year.

The offering is expected to close on September 27.

The Company may also issue up to an additional $25M of the bonds on one or more occasions.

The net proceeds from the bonds shall be used to redeem all of the Company’s 8.5% Senior Notes due 2020 pursuant to the terms of such notes, in an aggregate principal amount of $63.25M, and to prepay other debt of the Company or for general corporate purposes.