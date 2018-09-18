With user pressure, Twitter enables chronological view

Twitter (TWTR +1.7% ) has responded to a longtime user complaint affecting tweet displays by giving users the power to turn off the timeline algorithm.

"If you turn off timeline ranking in settings today, you’ll see all the tweets from people you follow in reverse chronological order," CEO Jack Dorsey tweets. "No 'in case you missed it' or tweets the people you follow 'liked.' "

The resulting out-of-order timelines rankle some users who are trying to find information in order and avoid seeing extraneous matter that users on the follow list happen to like.