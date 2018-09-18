Oppenheimer confident on Six Flags Entertainment

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), despite the recent run of unfavorable weather for the theme park operator.

The firm notes that the weather factor could be a tailwind in Q4 as Six Flags laps a period that included fires in Los Angeles and San Diego, as well as the Mexico earthquake. Oppenheimer forecasts a 9.8% increase in Q4 revenue.

Oppenheimer has a price target of $80 on Six Flags vs. the 52-week trading range of $56.01 to $73.38.