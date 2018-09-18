Iterm launches two late-stage studies on antibiotic sulopenem; shares up 5%

Thinly traded micro cap Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is up in early trade on the heels of its announcement that it has initiated the second and third Phase 3 studies evaluating antibiotic sulopenem for the treatment of Gram-negative multidrug-resistant infections.

The second, SURE 2, will assess IV sulopenem followed by oral sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid in a bilayer tablet compared to IV ertapenem followed by oral ciprofloxacin in adults with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI).

The third, SURE 3, will assess IV sulopenem followed by oral sulopenem compared to IV ertapenem followed by the oral combination of ciprofloxacin and metronidazole in adults with complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).

Topline results should be available in H2 2019 followed by U.S. marketing applications by late 2019.

The company in-licensed sulopenem, a beta-lactam antibiotic, from Pfizer in late 2015.