Stocks start higher as investors ignore trade war

Stocks open higher, as investors shrug off new U.S. 10% tariffs on $200B worth of Chinese goods that would rise to 25% in January; S&P and Dow both +0.3% , and the Nasdaq +0.6% .

Pres. Trump also said the U.S. would impose another tranche of tariffs on $267B worth of goods if China retaliates, which the country vows to do.

European bourses poke into the green, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE trading flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +1.4% to its highest level since late January, and China's Shanghai Composite finished +1.8% .

In U.S. earnings news, Oracle ( -1.6% ), FedEx ( -4% ), General Mills ( -7.3% ), AutoZone ( -2% ) and Cracker Barrel ( -4.3% ) are all lower after releasing their quarterly results.

Most sectors are higher, led by the energy group ( +1% ) as crude oil futures gain, and the tech ( +0.6% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.6% ) sectors also show relative strength after leading yesterday's retreat.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, lifting the benchmark 10-year yield up a basis point to 3.01%, and the U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% at 93.93, marking its lowest level since mid July.

U.S. WTI crude futures are +1.8% at $70.13/bbl after reports that Saudi Arabia is comfortable with Brent crude above $80/bbl.

Still ahead: NAHB housing market index