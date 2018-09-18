Stocks start higher as investors ignore trade war

Stocks open higher, as investors shrug off new U.S. 10% tariffs on $200B worth of Chinese goods that would rise to 25% in January; S&P and Dow both +0.3%, and the Nasdaq +0.6%.
Pres. Trump also said the U.S. would impose another tranche of tariffs on $267B worth of goods if China retaliates, which the country vows to do.
European bourses poke into the green, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE trading flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +1.4% to its highest level since late January, and China's Shanghai Composite finished +1.8%.
In U.S. earnings news, Oracle (-1.6%), FedEx (-4%), General Mills (-7.3%), AutoZone (-2%) and Cracker Barrel (-4.3%) are all lower after releasing their quarterly results.
Most sectors are higher, led by the energy group (+1%) as crude oil futures gain, and the tech (+0.6%) and consumer discretionary (+0.6%) sectors also show relative strength after leading yesterday's retreat.
U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, lifting the benchmark 10-year yield up a basis point to 3.01%, and the U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% at 93.93, marking its lowest level since mid July.
U.S. WTI crude futures are +1.8% at $70.13/bbl after reports that Saudi Arabia is comfortable with Brent crude above $80/bbl.
Still ahead: NAHB housing market index
