Emmy show ratings drop to new all-time low

NBC (CMCSA +1.4% ) had high hopes that its co-hosts could stem the trend of sliding ratings for big-event television shows, but ratings for last night's Emmy Awards fell 10% to a new low.

On the other hand, that decline isn't as bad as this year's 16% drop for the Oscars (DIS -0.8% ) and 20% decline for the Grammys (CBS -0.5% ).

The show drew a 7.4 household rating; last year's program (affected in the Miami/Fort Myers markets by Hurrican Irma) had fallen 2.4% Y/Y to 8.2.

SNL veterans Colin Jost and Michael Che hosted the ceremony, which was moved to a weeknight to dodge NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Next year Fox (FOX, FOXA) gets its turn at the Emmy broadcast, which rotates among the big four nets.