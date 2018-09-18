Green Hygienics Holdings acquires the Canna Brands IP assets portfolio

Green Hygienics Holdings (OTCPK:GRYN) announces its strategic acquisition of the Canna Brands Portfolio.

Matthew Dole, SVP of Business Development for Green Hygienics, stated, “This represents another step forward in advancing the Company’s business model. The robust suite of the Canna Brands products will be used as a platform to introduce our existing portfolio of brands into vertical markets and to create the potential to generate substantial revenues. The Cannagram technology, in particular, will provide mission-critical solutions for transactional resources, tools and communications for cannabis industry providers and the recreational consumer audience, as well as providing solutions for patient care and treatment at the highest standards.”