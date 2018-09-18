China retaliates with $60B in tariffs on the U.S. next week: Reuters

China says it will retaliate with tariffs against $60B worth of American products, responding to President Trump's move on Monday to impose 10% tariffs on $200B worth of imports from China, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, Trump threatens further escalation of the trade fight if China targets U.S. "farmers, ranchers, and/or industrial workers" in its actions, he said via Twitter, promising "great and fast economic retaliation against China."

He also accuses China of trying to affect the U.S. election Nov. 6 by "attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me."

Stock markets are ignoring the rhetoric. S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.7% , and the DJIA +0.3% in early trading.

U.S. Dollar Index -0.09% .

