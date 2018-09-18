China retaliates with $60B in tariffs on the U.S. next week: Reuters

China says it will retaliate with tariffs against $60B worth of American products, responding to President Trump's move on Monday to impose 10% tariffs on $200B worth of imports from China, Reuters reports.
Meanwhile, Trump threatens further escalation of the trade fight if China targets U.S. "farmers, ranchers, and/or industrial workers" in its actions, he said via Twitter, promising "great and fast economic retaliation against China."
He also accuses China of trying to affect the U.S. election Nov. 6 by "attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me."
Stock markets are ignoring the rhetoric. S&P +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.7%, and the DJIA +0.3% in early trading.
U.S. Dollar Index -0.09%.
Previously: Markets shrug off fresh trade salvo (Sept. 18)
Previously: Trump announces 10% tariffs on $200B in Chinese goods (Sept. 17)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox