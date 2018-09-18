Tile Shop rallies after CJS Securities upgrade

CJS Securities lifts Tile Shop Holdings (TTS +4.1% ) to a Market Outperform rating from Market Perform.

CJS thinks Tile Shop's comparable sales and EPS will inflect positively in Q4 and 2019. "While consensus expectations reflect this, they do not appear aggressive and we see potential for upside surprises in coming quarters," notes the analyst team.

The firm sets a price target of $10 on CJS to rep 35% upside potential.

Shares of Tile Shop have traded in a 52-week trading range of $5.15 to $16.05.