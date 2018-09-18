Dollar Tree to consolidate store support centers

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) announces that the company plans to consolidate its store support centers in Matthews, North Carolina and Chesapeake, Virginia to its newly-completed office tower in the Summit Pointe development in Chesapeake.

The company expects the store support center consolidation to be completed by fall of 2019. Family Dollar’s headquarters facility in Matthews, North Carolina will be closed following the consolidation.

Dollar Tree expects to incur total pre-tax expense of ~$40M to $49M, and estimates that $5M to $8M will be incurred during FY18, related to the store support center consolidation plans .

Source: Press Release