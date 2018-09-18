Assurant invests in Mojio to explore digital protection for vehicle owners, partners

Assurant (AIZ -1% ) invests in Mojio, a technology platform and software-as-a-service provider for connected cars, to explore digital protection and support solutions for vehicle owners and automotive partners.

Assurant made the investment through its Assurant Growth Investing venture capital initiative. The companies plan to work on solutions that leverage their combined pools of vehicle data to enhance the ownership experience in an evolving automobile market.

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

Previously: Assurant beats by $0.35, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)