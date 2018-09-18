Sibanye still committed to Lonmin deal despite conditions

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL +2.3% ) says it remains fully committed to a takeover of platinum miner Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF, OTCPK:LNMIY) after South Africa's Competition Commission imposed tough conditions on the deal.

"The positive recommendation... is pleasing and on terms which we believe are fair, reasonable and in the best interest of all stakeholders," SBGL CEO Neal Froneman says.

The Commission approved the takeover since it did not prevent or lessen competition in platinum markets but wanted SBGL to embark on three short-term mining projects to avoid the loss of 3K jobs in the country.

SBGL also was asked to implement an agricultural initiative subject to its economic viability, keep Lonmin's existing contracts with black-owned suppliers and maintain Lonmin's black-ownership supply deal with the Bapo ba Mogale community.

South Africa's Competition Tribunal makes the final ruling on deals, and must decide whether to accept the Commission's recommendations.