BRP announces closing of secondary offering

BRP (OTC:BRPIF) closed its previously announced secondary offering of 8.7M subordinate voting shares sold by certain of its shareholders, including Beaudier, 4338618 Canada and Bain Capital at a price of $47/share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the selling shareholders of US$408,900,000.
Net proceeds will be paid directly to the selling shareholders.
The underwriters have also been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.305M additional subordinate voting shares from certain of the selling shareholders, including the Beaudier Group and Bain.
