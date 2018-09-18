E*Trade +1.1% as MS analyst sees deal with TD Ameritrade making sense

E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) rises 1.1% after Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys says TD Ameritrade (AMTD +0.5% ) is the most logical buyer for E*Trade if the board decides to go for a deal.

AMTD buying ETFC likely makes the most sense strategically and financially, he writes in a note, while Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) are less logical as buyers.

In mid-2016, ETFC set an 18- to 24-month deadline to improve core metrics or consider options; it's on track to meet two of four growth targets.

Update is planned during Q3 earnings call (scheduled in mid-October).

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

