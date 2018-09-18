Appeals court backs Copyright Royalty Board's decisions

The D.C. Appeals Court has affirmed rate determinations by the Copyright Royalty Board for 2016-2020, in all respects.

An appeal from copyright holders had challenged the rate-setting on a number of grounds, but the CRB got backing for its existing decision on all of them from the appeals court.

The CRB sets songwriters' pay for performances of their music on broadcast and streaming services in a complicated model.

