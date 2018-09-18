United Technologies workers strike over contract dispute

Nearly 200 employees at a United Technologies (UTX +0.2% ) Aerospace Systems plant in Cheshire, Conn., went on strike yesterday, after contract negotiations failed to reach agreement on wage and health insurance levels.

Workers at Cheshire say their average hourly pay of $20 is among the lowest among the company's aerospace plants.

UTX has said it has a contingency plan and intends to keep the plant open throughout the stoppage; the strike is the first against any UTX unit in more than a decade.