Apogee Enterprises slips 12% post Q2 results; reduces FY19 guidance

Apogee Enterprises (APOG -12% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 5.3% Y/Y to $362.1M, driven by strong growth in Architectural services and partially offset by Architectural glass's lower revenue of $88.08M (-10% Y/Y).

Architectural Framing Systems revenue $189.9M (+0.5% Y/Y); operating margin improved by 80 bps to 9.6%; adj. operating margin was 10.2% up by 10 bps ; and backlog was at $428.4M (+0.33% Y/Y).

Architectural Services revenue $76.5M (+63.4% Y/Y); operating margin improved by 830 bps to 10%, due to leverage on higher volumes and strong project execution; and Backlog was $404.9M (+25.4% Y/Y).

Large-Scale Optical revenues $20.4M (+0.5% Y/Y) and operating margin was 20.8%.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 168 bps to 23.3% and operating declined by 16 bps to 7.9%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA decreased by 11.8% Y/Y to $42.14M and margin declined by 226 bps to 11.6%.

Cash provided by operating activities $47.9M (+19% Y/Y). Total debt of $225M; Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $35.95M as of September 1, 2018.

FY19 Guidance: Revenue growth 8-10%, from 10% previously; operating margin 8.3-8.8%, from 8.9-9.4%; Adj. operating margin 8.6-9.1%, from 9.2-9.7%; EPS $3-3.2 ,from $3.35-3.55; Capex $60-65M and Tax rate ~24%.

