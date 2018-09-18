Haydale Graphene declined 10.6% post FY results

Haydale Graphene (OTC:HDGHF) reports FY revenue growth of 13.3% Y/Y to £3.4M.

Revenues from Far East region starting to grow significantly, up to £0.3M.

Gross margin declined 1,100 bps to 59%.

Adj. EBITDA loss of £4,892.

Cash position of £5,092.

New market in paints and coatings for the Group’s SiC opened with sales to major US-based customer of £0.2M.

Sales to more than 50 customers for the Group’s graphene related products and services in the year, almost double Y/Y.

