Food stocks follow General Mills lower

Food stocks are slumping following disappointing earnings from General Mills GIS and a ramping up of tariffs between China and the U.S. The sector is seen getting hit with higher input costs in the current macro environment.

Decliners include Sanderson Farms (SAFM -2.9% ), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC -3% ), Kraft Heinz (KHC -2.3% ), Lifeway Foods (LWAY -2.5% ), B&G Foods (BGS -4.8% ), Hershey (HSY -1.3% ), Campbell Soup (CPB -2.3% ), Kellogg (K -1.9% ), McCormick & Company (MKC -2% ), Flower Foods (FLO -1.7% ), Conagra Brands (CAG -1.4% ), Treehouse Foods (THS -1.2% ) and Ingredion (INGR -1% ).

