Food stocks follow General Mills lower

Food stocks are slumping following disappointing earnings from General Mills GIS and a ramping up of tariffs between China and the U.S. The sector is seen getting hit with higher input costs in the current macro environment.
Decliners include Sanderson Farms (SAFM -2.9%), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC -3%), Kraft Heinz (KHC -2.3%), Lifeway Foods (LWAY -2.5%), B&G Foods (BGS -4.8%), Hershey (HSY -1.3%), Campbell Soup (CPB -2.3%), Kellogg (K -1.9%), McCormick & Company (MKC -2%), Flower Foods (FLO -1.7%), Conagra Brands (CAG -1.4%), Treehouse Foods (THS -1.2%) and Ingredion (INGR -1%).
Related ETF: PBJ.
