BB&T invests $5M in fintech company Enigma

BB&T Corp. (BBT -0.4% ) invests $5M in Enigma, a data-as-a-service company that's already providing enhancements to BB&T's anti-money laundering controls.

BB&T sees the partnership spurring innovation and cost-savings in other areas of the company.

"We believe there is more potential for Enigma to enhance other data-driven processes within the company for the ultimate benefit of our clients and shareholders," says BB&T Chief Digital Officer W. Bennett Bradley.

