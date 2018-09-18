Net2Phone acquires a Canadian UCaaS provider

IDT's (NYSE:IDT) subsidiary, net2phone acquires Versature, a provider of SaaS-based business communication and hosted VoIP solutions, in the Canadian market.

net2phone's UCaaS and Versature combined revenues for three months aggregated to over $5M

"This transaction will accelerate Versature's growth trajectory in Canada through a powerful alignment of values and innovative technology for voice and call analytics combined with greater access to capital," said Versature's President and COO Jonathon Moody. "As a result, Versature will scale Canadian operations by attracting top talent while continuing to innovate and aggressively pursue opportunities in the Canadian market."