Main Street Capital invests in marketing tech firm recapitalization

Main Street Capital (MAIN +0.2% ) leads financing for the recapitalization of Slick Innovations, which does business as SlickText, a provider of software that delivers marketing and customer-engagement tools via software-as-a-service application.

Main Street funded $7.9M in a combination of first lien, senior secured debt with equity warrant participation, and a direct equity investment.

MAIN, along with a co-investor, partnered with private investment firm Iron Creek Partners and SlickText's founders and senior management to facilitate the transaction.

