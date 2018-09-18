Kaplan buys out rival test prep firm Barron's

Kaplan Test Prep (GHC +0.3% ) has bought key assets of Barron's Educational Series, along with the Barron's brand name.

Terms weren't disclosed. Kaplan will get test preparation, study aid and foreign language assets from the company considered the leader in preparation for the New York State Regents exams.

Barron's assets include more than 2,000 titles, featuring children's books, pet care manuals, cookbooks and others. The best-selling books will remain in print under a new name, B.E.S. Publishing.

Kaplan won't integrate the brands as the two names appeal differently to different types of learners, the company says.