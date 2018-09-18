Jack Ma: Trade war could last 20 years, Alibaba will be fine

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) executive chairman Jack Ma warns that the US-China trade war could “last a long time, maybe 20 years.”

Ma: “It’s going to be a mess. It’s not a trade war, it’s about competition between two countries.”

But Ma, who recently announced plans to step down, isn’t worried about his company. “If Alibaba cannot grow, no company in China can grow,” says Ma.

Alibaba shares are down 1% to $157.23.

