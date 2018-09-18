Lyft hits 1B delivered rides

Lyft (LYFT) has a new metric to celebrate after cracking 1B delivered rides with shared rides accounting for 233M of the total.

The ride-share company hit 500M rides last October and has since launched in 20 new markets including Toronto and Ottawa in Canada.

Uber (UBER) hit 1B rides in December 2015 but operates in 65 countries with stakes in 15 more.

Market research firm Second Measure says Lyft now holds 29% of the market compared to 69%. Note that Second Measure, which tracks credit/debit cards, does include international rides in its US total.

Previously: CNBC: Lyft delivers 500M rides (Oct. 11, 2017)