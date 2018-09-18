B. Riley FBR analyst defends Government Properties, saying selloff overdone

B. Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher sees Government Properties Income Trust's (NYSE:GOV) 25% selloff Monday as an overreaction to an unusually big dividend cut that was announced with its plan to buy Select Income REIT (SIR -3.6% ), he wrote in a note.

GOV declines 5.2% more on Tuesday.

The merged company's annual dividend will be 50 cents-60 cents per share, compared with GOV's current rate of $1.72 and SIR's $2.04.The new rate won't go into effect until next year.

There are some advantages to the merger, though, Maher notes: It creates a top office REIT, bolsters GOV's balance sheet, adds trading liquidity, and substantially simplifies its ownership structure.

He also added that GOV expects to do a 1-to-4 reverse stock split after the deal closes, a tidbit that wasn't in Monday's press release.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

