Ericsson sees media solutions divestment by year-end rather than Q3

Ericsson (ERIC +1.3% ) now says it expects to close a divestment of a majority stake in its media solutions business later than expected -- closer to the end of the year.

It had anticipated wrapping the divestment in Q3, but "This process has been more complex than originally expected."

"With employees and customers located all over the world, the establishment of appropriate operating entities is necessary to begin operations as an independent company and to ensure a smooth transition for customers and employees," the company says.

An independent brand, MediaKind, has been formed and will follow a new business plan.

A cost increase of 300M kronor is now expected to be distributed between Q3 and Q4 rather than only in Q3, the company says.