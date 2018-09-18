Equity LifeStyle Properties sees about $1M economic impact from Florence

Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS -0.6% ) reports no injuries to its residents, guests, or employees, according to its preliminary assessment of the impact of Hurricane Florence on its properties in coastal North Carolina.

Economic impact of the storm is preliminarily estimated at about $1M. "We do not believe that the storm will have a material impact on our financial condition or operating results," the company said in a statement.

ELS has five coastal North Carolina properties that were within the hurricane's path. They were affected by flooding, wind, wind-blown debris, and falling trees and branches.

ELS believes it has adequate insurance subject to deductibles, including business interruption coverage.

