Permian seen continuing to post biggest U.S. oil production gains

A new report from the Department of Energy predicts production in the Permian Basin will continue to grow more than any other U.S. shale field next month despite tightening pipeline capacity, which may have fallen below production.

The report predicts the Permian will add 31K bbl/day of oil production in October, bringing the play's overall output near 3.5M bbl/day, while the Eagle Ford Shale is expected to add 16K bbl/day, bringing its output closer to 1.5M bbl/day.

The Bakken field in North Dakota is forecast to add 14K bbl/day of oil production to more than 1.3M bbl/day.

Permian producers include EOG, PXD, LPI, FANG, SN, COG, CRZO, CXO, RSPP, DVN, NFX, OXY, CVX, XOM, NBL, APC, APA, WPX, CDEV, REN, EGN, JAG, AXAS, HK, MCF, XEC, PE, SM, MTDR, QEP, AR