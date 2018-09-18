LNG producers move higher as China tariff lower than feared

Shares in U.S. liquefied natural gas companies are rallying after China’s latest round of tariffs on U.S. goods included a lower than expected 10% duty on LNG rather than an expected 25%.

The news has lifted shares of companies with LNG plants or that plan to build plants along the Gulf of Mexico coast, including Cheniere Energy (LNG +2.9% ), Tellurian (TELL +3.4% ) and NextDecade (NEXT +4.6% ).

U.S. gas prices also are higher, with the Nymex October contract +1.7% to $2.857/MMBtu.

While new tariffs would have little effect on LNG shipments already committed under long-term supply deals, they could change the economics of building new gas export plants in the U.S.

