Ladenburg Thalmann -7% after SA contributor calls balance sheet `unsustainable'

Ladenburg Thalmann sinks 7% soon after an SA post by contributor Hindenburg Investment Research points out that the financial firm has been issuing more debt and preferred stock to pay dividends and to support stock buybacks.

The post also says the balance sheet is in "deeply negative equity territory for common holders" when factoring in LTS's preferred stock.

This comes on top of SEC alleging securities fraud against the company's chairman and largest shareholder.

Previously: Ladenburg Thalmann down 15% on SEC charges on Chairman Frost (Sept. 8)