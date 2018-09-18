Pennsylvania American Water to acquire Pike County wastewater system

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK -0.4% ) to acquire the wastewater assets of the Delaware Sewer Company in Delaware Township, Pike County and the transaction is valued at $61,700.

“The Delaware Sewer system represents a challenge but also an important opportunity for our company – and a real plus for the customers,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Jeffrey L. McIntyre. “We appreciate that the Public Utility Commission recognizes our track record in taking over troubled systems and committing the technical expertise and resources needed to bring these operations into regulatory compliance.”

The company expects to close the Delaware Sewer transaction by Q3 and there will be no immediate change to the customers’ wastewater rates.