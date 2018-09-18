Shell to change controversial North Sea offshore rotation after strikes at Total

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it will switch to a less tiring shift rotation system for its offshore workers in the U.K. North Sea, not wanting to follow the same path as rival Total (NYSE:TOT), which has faced strike action over plans to have workers spend more days offshore.

Shell says it will move to a two-week offshore, three-week onshore system starting in Q2 2019; Shell staff currently works four weeks offshore and three weeks onshore while contractors have three weeks off and three weeks on, as part of a schedule introduced in late 2015 following the oil price slump.

Shell has 800 offshore workers in the U.K. North Sea.