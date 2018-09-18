Snipp acquires Ziploop Inc.

Snipp (OTCPK:SNIPF -0.9% ) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Ziploop Inc. a leading machine learning and artificial intelligence based promotions, loyalty and influencer marketing app.

The purchase price of the acquisition is ~$0.5M which has been paid in full by the issuance of 10,510,562 common shares at a price of C$0.062/share.

CEO of Snipp, Atul Sabharwal: “We are excited by this acquisition, primarily because we are gaining a brilliant platform built with state of the art technology. Snipp will not be adding any material costs in terms of infrastructure or its headcount, so this acquisition will be cost neutral for us”