Reuters: Qualcomm could add Lam Research CEO to board

Reuters sources say Qualcomm (QCOM +2.7% ) could add at least two new board directors to satisfy shareholders who withheld voting support last March.

The company is in advanced talks with former Mondelez CEO Irene Rosenfeld and Lam Research (LRCX +2% ) CEO Martin Anstice about joining the board, which would then expand to 14 directors.

Qualcomm has gone on the defense after some investors questioned the rebuffed acquisition by Broadcom and walking away from the NXP Semiconductors deal after it failed to gain Chinese regulatory approval.

When investors voted for the board last March, unopposed candidates including CEO Steve Mollenkopf were elected with less than 50% of outstanding shares voting support.

