SunPower +14% as IBC solar cells, modules excluded from Section 201 tariffs

SunPower (SPWR +13.6% ) skyrockets after saying its interdigitated back contact solar cells and modules are excluded from Section 201 import tariffs.

SPWR says its solar tariff exclusion will "support U.S. solar technology leadership and preserve American jobs," and will continue with its planned acquisition of the SolarWorld Americas manufacturing facility in Hillsboro, Ore., and expects the deal to close before the end of the current quarter.

SPWR, which is based in California but produces most of its solar products in Mexico and the Philippines, has publicly lobbied for its products to be exempt from the tariffs since they stood apart from the cheap, commoditized imports that dominate the market and were the target of the tariffs.