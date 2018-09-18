Glaxo fielding multiple bids for Indian Horlicks unit

Reuters reports that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.7%) has multiple bidders for its Indian Horlicks nutrition business, expected to fetch more than $4B.
Suitors include Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY -0.4%)(OTCPK:NSRGF -0.3%), Unilever (UL -0.2%) and Coca-Cola (KO -0.5%).
Another expected bidder, Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF +1.6%)(OTCPK:RBGLY +0.2%), keen to build up its consumer health business, did not make an offer.
The main asset for sale in GSK's 72.5% stake in Indian subsidiary GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, famous for Horlicks for also the maker of the nutritional drink Boost.
Nestle currently sells a rival malt drink called Milo and has a large presence in India, boding well for synergies.
