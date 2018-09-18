Home builder confidence stays steady in September: NAHB

Though home builder confidence "remains firm" in September, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, some undercurrents may be tugging at the measure.

The index at 67 was unchanged from a month earlier and in-line with consensus estimate. Any number over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.

The growing economy and rising incomes appear to be the engines keeping the HMI steady in September.

The home builder-heavy iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB +0.7% ) is up Tuesday. That fund includes home builders D.R. Horton (DHI +1.4% ), NVR Inc. (NVR +1.3% ), PulteGroup (PHM +1.1% ), and Toll Brothers (TOL +0.6% ).

Wages and subcontractor payment continue to rise, NAHB reports, with the labor market for residential construction remaining tight. Housing affordability also remains a challenge and interest rates are expected to keep rising.

Market disruptions from the effects of Hurricane Florence are also expected; single-family construction in the Carolinas and Virginia make up 12% of national production.

The HMI index measuring current sales conditions rose one point to 74 and the component gauging expectations in the next six months rose two points to 74.

The metric for buyer traffic was unchanged at 49.

