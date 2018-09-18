Seadrill wins offshore drilling deal with Exxon in Canada

Seadrill (SDRL +4% ) is higher following news that its West Aquarius semi-submersible rig will drill one firm well offshore Canada for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), which has multiple options to further extend the contract.

SDRL says the firm portion of the contract totals ~$24 M and is expected to start between May and July 2019.

The West Aquarius currently is under contract with BP in Canada, where drilling operations recently resumed after a halt pending completion of an investigation into a drilling fluid spill incident in June.