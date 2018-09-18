ArcBest execs challenge report of accounting issues

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) says it has not had any accounting irregularities in a response to a report published by short-selling firm Off Wall Street.

"We follow all of the rules of the SEC and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles," an ArcBest exec told FreightWaves.com.

Another company exec said the issues brought up in Off Wall Street's report involved off-balance sheet "long-term contingent liabilities related to pensions that are not required by accounting rules to be recognized."

The company says it expects Off Wall Street to issue a clarification on its research report.