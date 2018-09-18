Viacom CEO focuses answers on internal growth plans

Speaking in London, Viacom (VIA +0.7% , VIAB +0.7% ) chief Bob Bakish gave some color on his company's approach to the new streaming landscape and the company's much-discussed potential re-merger with CBS (CBS -1.1% ).

"We're not creating another Netflix (NFLX +3.3% )," Bakish said at the Royal Television Society conference, saying instead Viacom would prefer to work on niche services, while protecting its traditional linear TV business.

He also avoided questions about a potential CBS combination, now in turmoil with the network's chief (and chief merger opponent) Les Moonves out of the picture. "There is a quest for scale," he says, but Viacom will look to organic growth.

MTV will make a reality show for a major streamer, he says, and Paramount Television will amp up its slate: producing 16 shows next year vs. nine this year, and turning to a $600M operation from a $400M one.