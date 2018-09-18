Captor Capital acquires Chai Cannabis for ~$6M

Captor Capital (OTC:NWURF +2.5% ) announced completion of previously announced acquisition of a dispensary in Santa Cruz, California, Chai Cannabis Inc.

Chai was acquired for total consideration of $6.02M, of which ~$4.39M was paid in cash, $721.8k in the form of a promissory note and ~$902k in shares of Captor.

“The acquisition of Chai continues Captor’s business plan to aggressively invest in California’s retail; cannabis industry. Captor’s investment in this profitable dispensary represents a fantastic growth opportunity. We believe the Santa Cruz area with more than 4 million tourists visiting each year will become a growing retail cannabis market”, said Captor’s CEO, John Zorbas.