Perry Ellis and the PGA TOUR announce new license agreement

Perry Ellis (PERY +0.1% ) and the PGA TOUR® announced an extension of their 14-year partnership through July 31, 2022, across all major channels of distribution. The agreement also includes expansion into the Golf Accessories and Training Aids market space.

“The new product lines fit perfectly into our growing portfolio and will further complement our strong leadership in the golf market space. We are delighted to now be able to bring this expanded PGA TOUR® experience to our current and new retail partners both in brick and mortar as well as online”, stated Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International