Liberty Media up 8% after deal to enable Formula One betting

A steady climb today has brought Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA) to an 8% gain after Formula One announced a sponsorship/data rights deal to enable global betting at the Grand Prix.

The deal with Interregional Sports Group gives ISG "the right to sub-license betting partnership rights to select betting brands around the world, subject to regulations," Formula One says.

The company didn't disclose terms but the Financial Times says it amounts to at least $100M over five years.

Former Formula One honcho Bernie Ecclestone had considered potential gambling revenue streams in the past, but was hesitant to potentially tarnish the brand's image.

The deal also includes integrity checking from Sportradar, which will help to sniff out suspicious betting patterns.