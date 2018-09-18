Wheeler REIT urges shareholders to reject Stilwell nominees for board

Wheeler REIT (NASDAQ:WHLR) issues an open letter urging shareholders to vote for its slate of director nominees and to reject the three nominees put forth by Stilwell Group, a holder of 9.4% of WHLR's common stock.

Wheeler President and CEO David Kelly writes that if Stilwell's nominees are elected, the group will make up almost 40% of the board, giving it three times more representation than any other shareholder. The point is made four times in the letter.

The letter also includes an excerpt from Stilwell Group's 13D/A filing from Sept. 5, 2018 that shows the SEC alleged that Joseph Stilwell failed to disclose conflicts of interests presented by inter-fund loans. Under a civil administrative SEC order, he was suspended for a year from association with any investment adviser, broker, dealer, or certain regulated organizations.

The REIT's annual stockholder meeting is set for Oct. 3, 2018. Stockholders of record at close of Aug. 23, 2018, are entitled to vote at the meeting.

